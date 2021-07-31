Amit Panghal knocked out in boxing pre-quarterfinals in Tokyo

Amit Panghal lost to Yuberjen Martinez (Colombia) 4-1 in the Men's flyweight round-of-16.

Panghal, the no. 1 seed in flyweight category, won the first round but was on the defensive for the large part of the bout thereafter. Martinez, on the other hand, landed his punches perfectly.

"We had sparred with him, we had seen him so many times. We have had several sparring sessions with him in Italy. We knew his tactics, he knew ours. It turned out to be the way we planned in the first round but very soon in the second round Amit couldn't keep up with his pace, got tired and it became a tough bout," said High performance boxing coach Santiago Nieva after the bout.

Tokyo Olympics: Indian boxers profile, ranking, opponents, form guide

"It's too early to (analyse), I have not talked to Amit yet. I've seen them in sparring sessions. In some sessions, he fared better than today. In others, it was similar to what we've seen today. It wasn't a total surprise, we've seen that this guy is dangerous. We've seen the competitor earlier and we've seen his earlier rounds as well. We knew what to expect. Our hope was that Amit could stand up better in the last two rounds," Nieva added.

On Friday, Lovlina Borgohain won her quarterfinal to assure India of only its third medal at the Olympics in boxing and its second medal at Tokyo 2020. Meanwhile, six-time world champion MC Mary Kom's (51kg) pursuit of a second Olympic medal ended in the pre-quarterfinals as she lost to Rio Olympics bronze-medallist Ingrit Valencia.