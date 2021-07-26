Tokyo Olympics: India's Angad, Mairaj fail to reach skeet final

India drew a blank in shooting for the third consecutive day as Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmed Khan failed to advance from the men's individual skeet qualification round at the Asaka Shooting range here on Monday.

Angad finished on the 18th spot, while Mairaj was placed 25th. Angad, making his Olympic debut, was in raging form on Sunday when he shot 25, 24 and 25 to top his squad and take the eighth spot at the end of three rounds.

FOLLOW OUR COVERAGE OF THE TOKYO GAMES

With only the top six shooters qualifying for the final, Angad, who holds the world record score of 60 in the final, had to come out all guns blazing to remain in contention. However, he shot 23 and 24 in the last two rounds to slip down the ladder.

Mairaj had dented his chances with a third-round score of 22 and followed it with two rounds of 23 today to total 117 and finished 25th out of 30 shooters. France’s Eric Delaunay topped the qualification standings with a new qualifying Olympic record of 124+6.

ALSO READ - Manu Bhaker's Tokyo heartbreak: Shooter overcame similar setback in Munich

The Indian contingent will hope its shooters can find their groove when the mixed events get underway on Tuesday. India’s teenage shooting sensations, Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will join forces in the 10m air pistol mixed event, while Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar will combine for the 10m air rifle competition.

The four youngsters have failed to live up to their billing thus far and will be desperate to make a comeback and soothe their naysayers. And there could be no better way to do that than by climbing onto the podium here.