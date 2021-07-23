Tokyo Olympics: Famous sportspersons with tattoos

Caeleb Dressel: Caeleb Dressel is a 24-year-old swimmer from the U.S. He won the gold medal in the 4x100m medley and 4x100 m freestyle events during the Olympic Games in Rio. He will be participating in 50m and 100m freestyle and butterfly swimming events in Tokyo. Dressel has a tattoo of of an alligator on his left forearm, and of an eagle on his left shoulder. He has some other tattoos as well, on his arms. - AP

