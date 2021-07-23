Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: Famous sportspersons with tattoos Tokyo Olympics: Famous sportspersons with tattoos Team Sportstar 23 July, 2021 16:54 IST Team Sportstar 23 July, 2021 16:54 IST Adam Peaty: The 26-year-old swimmer from the U.K. is the world record holder in the 100m breastroke. He will be the favourite to win the gold in the event at Tokyo. He has a tattoo of a lion on his left arm. - AP 1/6 Brady Ellison: Brady Ellison is a 32-year-old recurve archer from the U.S. He won the gold medal in the men's individual recurve event during the 2019 Archery World Championships, and will be one of the contenders for the top prize in Tokyo. He has a tattoo of the Olympic rings on his right forearm. - REUTERS 2/6 Caeleb Dressel: Caeleb Dressel is a 24-year-old swimmer from the U.S. He won the gold medal in the 4x100m medley and 4x100 m freestyle events during the Olympic Games in Rio. He will be participating in 50m and 100m freestyle and butterfly swimming events in Tokyo. Dressel has a tattoo of of an alligator on his left forearm, and of an eagle on his left shoulder. He has some other tattoos as well, on his arms. - AP 3/6 Nyjah Huston: Nyjah Huston is a skateboarder from the U.S. and will participate in skateboarding in the Olympics. Huston has tattoos on his entire body. 'Skate and destroy' is written on his right forearm. - AP 4/6 Vanessa Ferrari: Vanessa Ferrari is an artistic gymnast from Italy. The Tokyo Games will be her fourth Olympics. She has a tattoo of the Olympic rings on her back-neck. - AP 5/6 Joseph Schooling: Singapore's Joseph Schooling won the gold medal in 100m butterfly at the Olympic Games in Rio, in 2016. He will participate in the 100m freestyle and butterfly events in Tokyo. He has a tattoo of the Olympic rings on his right arm. - GETTY IMAGES 6/6 Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.