Tokyo Olympics

Swimming: U.S. win men's 4x100m medley relay in world record time

The United States won the gold medal in the men's 4x100m medley relay in a world record time of three minutes 26.78 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Reuters
Tokyo
01 August, 2021 08:51 IST

Caeleb Dressel of United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 4 x 100m medley relay. - Getty Images

The Americans beat their own mark of 3:27.28 from 2009. Great Britain won the silver and Italy took the bronze.