Tokyo Olympics, Day Three, Swimming: Gold for Adam Peaty, Ariarne Titmus

Adam Peaty was all class as he powered his way to his second Olympic gold medal in the men’s 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo aquatics centre on Monday. The Briton, as the reigning world and Olympic champion, as also the world record holder in the event, came out with his usual swagger and was never in trouble as he romped home to provide his country with its first gold medal in these Games.

The 26-year-old had made his intentions clear on Saturday itself while moving into the final as the top qualifier in the heats.

But he was nowhere near his world record of 56.88 – set at the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, South Korea – as he took to the lead almost straightaway this morning and then stroked himself well to finish in 57.37, marginally slower than the 57.13 he had clocked in Rio 2016.

The poor timing by his standards was understandable as there was none in the rest of the field to push Peaty to his limits. The cobwebs caused by the lack of worthwhile competitions during the last two years – after the outbreak of Covid-19 – could well be another reason for the slow race. Nevertheless, it was still a classy show by the Briton as he took gold, ahead of his Dutch rival, Arno Kamminga, who finished in 58.00. Italian Nicolo Martinenghi came in third, at 58.33.

Women's 400m freestyle gold for Ariarne Titmus

Ariarne’s coach Dean Boxall sums it up perfectly! #TokyoTogether pic.twitter.com/Kvww2jpSFy — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) July 26, 2021

Likewise, it was a memorable day for Australian Ariarne Titmus as she got the better of American Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400m freestyle final. The expected showdown between the two swimmers went on expected lines as the American, who had done her country proud four years ago with a tally of four golds, failed to match Titmus as the latter came back strongly through the last two laps of the race.

The 20-year-old was more comfortable to remain behind Ledecky, who after being third at the end of the first 50m, got to the front and stayed there until Titmus came up with her final kick, with just the last 100m remaining. Ledecky did try to catch up with Titmus in the final lap but in vain as the Australian, with a good two-stroke lead, continued to pull away and finished the race gallantly at 3:56.69, a new Oceanian record to boot.

Ledecky clocked 3:57.36, while settling for the silver, ahead of China’s Li Bingjie, in at 4:01.08 – a new Asian record timing.

The form book also stayed on course in the women’s 100m butterfly as reigning world champion Margaret MacNeil (Canada) sewed up the gold medal in a businesslike fashion, getting to the top of the field by the end of the first lap and then getting home in a new American record time of 55.69, holding a good stroke lead over China’s Yufei Zhang, who finished in 55.64. Australia’s Emma McKeon took the bronze with a new Oceanian record time of 55.72.

Meanwhile, Caeleb Dressel, who should have the arc lights firmly trained on him in the coming days, did lead the United States to an easy win in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, holding a good one-second lead over Italy, which took silver. Dressel, the only member of the quartet which took the gold medal in Rio, led his team to a comfortable position before Blake Pieroni, Bowen Becker and Zach Apple followed. He then led the Americans back home in a winning time of 3:07.97. Italy finished in 3:10.11 ahead of Australia (3:10.22).