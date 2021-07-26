Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Dressel-led United States wins men's Olympic 4x100m relay gold at Tokyo Olympics Zach Apple brought US home after Dressel led off, with sizzling legs from Bowen Becker and Blake Pieroni ensuring their team touched in 3:08.97 ahead of Italy (3:10.11) and Australia (3:10.22). AFP TOKYO 26 July, 2021 09:18 IST Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Becker and Zach Apple of Team United States pose with their gold medals for the Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. - GETTY IMAGES AFP TOKYO 26 July, 2021 09:18 IST A United States team spearheaded by Caeleb Dressel stormed to the men's 4x100m Olympic relay gold medal in the third quickest time ever on Monday.Zach Apple brought US home after Dressel led off, with sizzling legs from Bowen Becker and Blake Pieroni ensuring their team touched in 3:08.97 ahead of Italy (3:10.11) and Australia (3:10.22). Adam Peaty wins Great Britain's first gold in 100m breaststroke to defend Olympic title Ariarne Titmus beats swimming great Katie Ledecky to gold in women's 400m freestyle final "It feels great. We knew we had a huge target on our back. It feels nice. I'd say we dominated that pretty well," said Dressel, who could win an incredible seven gold medals in Tokyo."We're never going to doubt ourselves. That's how Team USA works. We had a couple of people rule us out, and we're never going to take that."Dressel gave his team a powerful start with a 47.26 opening leg, and it never relinquished their lead. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :