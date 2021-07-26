Dressel-led United States wins men's Olympic 4x100m relay gold at Tokyo Olympics

A United States team spearheaded by Caeleb Dressel stormed to the men's 4x100m Olympic relay gold medal in the third quickest time ever on Monday.

Zach Apple brought US home after Dressel led off, with sizzling legs from Bowen Becker and Blake Pieroni ensuring their team touched in 3:08.97 ahead of Italy (3:10.11) and Australia (3:10.22).

"It feels great. We knew we had a huge target on our back. It feels nice. I'd say we dominated that pretty well," said Dressel, who could win an incredible seven gold medals in Tokyo.

"We're never going to doubt ourselves. That's how Team USA works. We had a couple of people rule us out, and we're never going to take that."

Dressel gave his team a powerful start with a 47.26 opening leg, and it never relinquished their lead.