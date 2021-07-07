Which has been India’s most successful Olympics?

India’s most successful edition at the Olympic Games was London 2012, when it returned home with a haul of six medals, which included two silver medals and four bronze medals.

Vijay Kumar and Sushil Kumar brought India its silvers in men's 25 m rapid fire pistol and men's freestyle 66 kg respectively, while Mary Kom (women's flyweight), Yogeshwar Dutt (men's freestyle 60kg), Gagan Narang (men's 10 m air rifle) and Saina Nehwal (women's singles badminton) were the bronze medallists.

At second place is the edition which preceded London- the 2008 Games in Beijing. This one would hold a special place in India’s Olympic history - even over the other editions - as the nation got its first-ever individual gold medallist when Abhinav Bindra took top honours in the 10m Air Rifle category. There were two other bronze medals in the same edition (wrestler Sushil Kumar in the 66kg category and boxer Vijender Singh in the 75kg category).

The 2016 Rio Olympics, the 1900 Paris Games and the Helsinki Olympics in 1952 come in at joint third place, with two medals in both editions. In the former, India won one silver and bronze medal and in the latter it won one gold and bronze medal.

ALSO READ | Full list of India's individual Olympic medallists

India has 28 medals in total so far in Olympic history (nine gold medals, seven silver medals and 12 bronze medals).

Since the Paris Olympics in 1900, India has gone medal-less only in six editions of the Games (Antwerp in 1920, Paris in 1924, Montreal in 1976, Los Angeles in 1984, Seoul in 1988 and Barcelona in 1992).



The longest India went without a medal was 12 years - from the Los Angeles Games to the Barcelona edition (1984-92).

