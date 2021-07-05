Tokyo Olympics

Full list of India's individual Olympic medallists

The country has seen as many as 17 individual medallists between the second edition of the Games in 1900 to the most recent edition in 2016.

05 July, 2021 21:21 IST
05 July, 2021 21:21 IST

India's Olympic legacy is usually defined by the performance of the men's hockey team in the 20th century.

However, the nation has also witnessed as many as 17 individual medallists between the second edition of the Games in 1900 to the most recent one in 2016.

Sportstar compiles the full list of all the individual Olympic medal winners for India.

NameSport (Event)MedalEdition
Norman PritchardAthletics (200m dash)SilverParis 1900
Norman PritchardAthletics  (200m hurdles)SilverParis 1900
KD JadhavWrestling (Bantamweight)BronzeHelsinki 1952
Leander PaesTennis (Men's Singles)BronzeAtlanta 1996
Karnam MalleswariWeightlifting (Women's 69kg)BronzeSydney 2000
Rajyavardhan Singh RathoreShooting (Men's Double Trap)SilverAthens 2004
Abhinav BindraShooting (Men's 10m Air Rifle)GoldBeijing 2008
Sushil KumarWrestling (Men's 66kg)BronzeBeijing 2008
Vijender SinghBoxing (Middleweight)BronzeBeijing 2008
Gagan NarangShooting (Men's 10m Air Rifle)BronzeLondon 2012
Vijay KumarShooting (Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)SilverLondon 2012
Saina NehwalBadminton (Women's Singles)BronzeLondon 2012
MC Mary KomBoxing (Flyweight)BronzeLondon 2012
Sushil KumarWrestling (Men's 66kg)SilverLondon 2012
Yogeshwar DuttWrestling (Men's 60kg)BronzeLondon 2012
Sakshi MalikWrestling (Women's 58kg)BronzeRio 2016
P. V. SindhuBadminton (Women's Singles)SilverRio 2016

