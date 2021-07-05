Home Tokyo Olympics Full list of India's individual Olympic medallists The country has seen as many as 17 individual medallists between the second edition of the Games in 1900 to the most recent edition in 2016. Team Sportstar 05 July, 2021 21:21 IST Abhinav Bindra, PV Sindhu and Sushil Kumar are among India's 17 individual medallists Team Sportstar 05 July, 2021 21:21 IST India's Olympic legacy is usually defined by the performance of the men's hockey team in the 20th century.However, the nation has also witnessed as many as 17 individual medallists between the second edition of the Games in 1900 to the most recent one in 2016.Sportstar compiles the full list of all the individual Olympic medal winners for India.NameSport (Event)MedalEditionNorman PritchardAthletics (200m dash)SilverParis 1900Norman PritchardAthletics (200m hurdles)SilverParis 1900KD JadhavWrestling (Bantamweight)BronzeHelsinki 1952Leander PaesTennis (Men's Singles)BronzeAtlanta 1996Karnam MalleswariWeightlifting (Women's 69kg)BronzeSydney 2000Rajyavardhan Singh RathoreShooting (Men's Double Trap)SilverAthens 2004Abhinav BindraShooting (Men's 10m Air Rifle)GoldBeijing 2008Sushil KumarWrestling (Men's 66kg)BronzeBeijing 2008Vijender SinghBoxing (Middleweight)BronzeBeijing 2008Gagan NarangShooting (Men's 10m Air Rifle)BronzeLondon 2012Vijay KumarShooting (Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)SilverLondon 2012Saina NehwalBadminton (Women's Singles)BronzeLondon 2012MC Mary KomBoxing (Flyweight)BronzeLondon 2012Sushil KumarWrestling (Men's 66kg)SilverLondon 2012Yogeshwar DuttWrestling (Men's 60kg)BronzeLondon 2012Sakshi MalikWrestling (Women's 58kg)BronzeRio 2016P. V. SindhuBadminton (Women's Singles)SilverRio 2016 Read more stories on Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :