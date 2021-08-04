Tokyo 2020 Wrestling Gold Medal Match: Know Ravi Kumar Dahiya's final opponent Zavur Uguev

India wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya faces a final challenge in Tokyo 2020 as he goes up against the Russian Olympic Committee's Zavur Uguev in the 57kg category gold medal bout on Thursday.

The nation was assured of its fourth medal after Ravi Kumar staged a mighty comeback to take down Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the semifinal on Wednesday.

Road to final

Ravi Kumar beat Oscar Eduardo Tigreros Urbano of Colombia (13-2) in the 1/8 final, Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov (14-4) in the quarterfinal and Sanayev (7-9; VFA) in the semis.

Uguev claimed victories against Thomas Patrick Gilman (USA, 5-4), Uzbek Gulomjon Abdullaev (6-6, VPO1) and Iranian Reza Atrinagharchi (8-3).

Who is Zavur Uguev?

Uguev begun wrestling as an eight-year-old in Khasavyurt, Russia. "Success is 99% work and 1% talent," is Uguev's mantra if you go by his Instagram bio.

Uguev, who has trained with personal coach Sheme Shemeev since 2006, told Obzor Press in 2020 that his most memorable victory came in 2018 when he bagged the gold medal in the 57kg category at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Uguev struck gold again in 2019 when the Worlds shifted to Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan.

The 26-year-old, who won a silver at the European Championships in 2018, also returned with a bronze medal from the competition in 2017 and the European Games in 2019. He also finished on top in the Ranking Series matches in Budapest and at home in Krasnoyarsk in 2018.

He represents Mavlet Batirov Specialised Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserve in the club circuit and idolises Russian freestyle wrestler Mavlet Batirov.

In December 2019, he received the title of Honoured Master of Sport in the Russian Federation.