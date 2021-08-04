Anshu Malik enters repechage round, to meet Valeria Koblova first

Anshu Malik, who lost to Individual World Cup gold medallist and double Worlds medallist Iryna Kurachkina 8-2 in a first-round match of the women’s 57kg weight category on Wednesday, got a reason to celebrate her birthday on Thursday as she made it to the repechage round following Kurachkina's progress to the title clash.

Anshu has a tough draw in the repechage as well. The 19-year-old will meet Rio Olympics silver medallist Valeria Koblova of Russia in her first repechage round match. If she gets past the Russian, Anshu will face former World championships and current European bronze medallist Evelina Nikolova of Bulgaria for a bronze medal.