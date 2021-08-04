Ravi Kumar Dahiya enters 57kg wrestling final, assures India fourth Olympic medal in Tokyo

Ravi Kumar Dahiya made a sensational comeback to beat double World medallist Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the men's 57kg freestyle semifinal and reach the final of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. Ravi will face ROC's Zavur Uguev on Thursday.

Ravi, who led 2-1 in the first period, trailed 2-9 early in the second, with the injured Kazakh employing a takedown followed by a series of twists by holding the Indian's legs.

However, Ravi showed his class to close the gap, and at 5-9, he spectacularly pinned the Kazakh to become the second wrestler after Sushil Kumar (2012) to reach the final.

Earlier, Ravi displayed his supremacy to beat Pan American silver medallist Colombian Oscar Tigreros 13-2 and Bulgarian Georgi Vangelov 14-4 to win his first two bouts on the basis of technical superiority and reach the semifinals.

In his opening bout, Ravi, a Worlds bronze medallist and a two-time Asian champion, took a 2-0 lead through a takedown, but the Colombian fought back to equalize in the first period.

Ravi’s double leg attack brought him another takedown. The Indian continued to accumulate points at a faster pace to outclass Tigreros.

In the quarterfinal against Individual World Cup bronze medallist Vangelov, Ravi went 6-0 in the first period through three takedowns. He gathered two more points early in the second period before the Bulgarian spectacularly counterattacked to make it 8-2.

However, Ravi continued to outwit his opponent to establish a 10-point lead and wrapped up the contest with 16 seconds left on the clock.