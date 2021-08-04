Tokyo Olympics Wrestling: Iran's Geraei wins Greco-Roman lightweight gold

Iran's Mohammadreza Geraei won gold in the men's Greco-Roman lightweight (67kg) category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Ukraine's Parviz Nasibov took the silver medal while Germany's Frank Staebler and Egypt's Mohamed Ibrahim El-Sayed claimed the bronze medals.

Later in the day, Ukraine's Zhan Beleniuk won gold in the men's Greco-Roman middleweight (87kg) category after beating Hungary's Viktor Lorincz.

Germany's Denis Kudla and Serbia's Zurabi Datunashvili won the bronze medals.