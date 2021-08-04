Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Wrestling: Iran's Geraei wins Greco-Roman lightweight gold While Gerei won gold in the lightweight category, it was Ukraine's Zhan Beleniuk who won the middleweight gold. Reuters CHIBA, JAPAN 04 August, 2021 18:19 IST Gold medallist Mohammadreza Geraei of Iran poses with his medal during the men's Greco-Roman lightweight (67kg) category medal ceremony. - REUTERS Reuters CHIBA, JAPAN 04 August, 2021 18:19 IST Iran's Mohammadreza Geraei won gold in the men's Greco-Roman lightweight (67kg) category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.Ukraine's Parviz Nasibov took the silver medal while Germany's Frank Staebler and Egypt's Mohamed Ibrahim El-Sayed claimed the bronze medals.READ MORE: Tokyo 2020: Cuba's Mijain Lopez first man to win four golds in wrestlingLater in the day, Ukraine's Zhan Beleniuk won gold in the men's Greco-Roman middleweight (87kg) category after beating Hungary's Viktor Lorincz.Germany's Denis Kudla and Serbia's Zurabi Datunashvili won the bronze medals. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :