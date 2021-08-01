Tokyo 2020: Boxer refuses to move from ringside after being disqualified in super heavyweight fight

French super heavyweight Mourad Aliev remained seated at ringside for nearly an hour after being disqualified in his fight on Sunday, a call he furiously protested with kicks in the air and offensive gestures.

When the referee stopped his bout against Britain's Frazer Clarke with four seconds left in the second round, the Frenchman flew into a rage, spat out his mouth guard, kicked it, and punched at a TV camera.

Clarke suffered cuts above his eyes in what the referee appeared to deem an intentional headbutt by Aliev.

Aliev remained sitting at ringside for about half-an-hour, then departed the arena after a word with a group of suited officials, only to return about 15 minutes later.

Mourad Aliev of France, the fourth seed, refuses to leave the ring after being disqualified for an apparent headbutt in the 91kg QF. Aliev, who dominated the bout throughout, spat out his mouth gear in disgust when the ref called the bout.#Olympics | #Boxing| #TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/Pg3FdQRCxC — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) August 1, 2021

The quarterfinal match, which ended in the second round, secured at least a bronze for Clarke, who said he sympathised with the Frenchman and that he had advised him not to "ruin his reputation".