Tokyo Olympics: Great Britain wins 200m men's freestyle relay

Great Britain has won the men’s 4x200-metre freestyle relay at the Olympics for the first time since 1908, but missed a world record in the process by a whisker.

With a powerhouse group that included the one-two finishers in the 200m freestyle at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games, Britain blew away the field in six minutes, 58.58 seconds. That was just off the world record set by the Americans (6:58.55) at the 2009 world championships.

The 200-metre gold medalist, Tom Dean, led off for the British. James Guy and Matthew Richards took the middle legs before Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Duncan Scott swam the anchor leg. It was the first British gold in the event since it made its debut at the first London Games.

The team of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) claimed the silver medal in 7:01.81, while the Australia side took the bronze in 7:01.84.

The four-time defending champion United States could only finish fourth -- the first time it has failed to win a medal in the swimming event other than the boycotted 1980 Moscow Olympics.