Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Hockey: India women beat Australia 1-0 to reach first Olympic semifinal The Indian women's hockey team qualified for its first ever Olympic semifinal, beating tournament favourite Australia 1-0 on Monday. Team Sportstar 02 August, 2021 10:02 IST On Wednesday, India will take on Argentina, which beat Germany 3-0 earlier on Monday. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 02 August, 2021 10:02 IST The Indian women's hockey team qualified for its first Olympic semifinal, beating tournament favourite Australia 1-0 on Monday.Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal of the match in the second quarter when she came up with a brilliant drag-flick to beat Australian keeper Rachael Lynch. Tokyo 2020, IND 1 - 0 AUS Women's Hockey QF LIVE: Gurjit Kaur gives India lead against Australia The Indians played a solid opening half, they were compact at the back and equally effective upfront, scoring off their only penalty corner of the game. Australia had scored 13 goals in its 5 matches in the group stage, winning each match en route to the quarters. India, on the other hand, had won just two matches coming into the knockouts. A goal that will go in the history books! Watch Gurjit Kaur's brilliant drag flick that led #IND to a 1-0 win over #AUS in an epic quarter-final #Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Hockey | #BestOfTokyo pic.twitter.com/MkXqjprLxo— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 2, 2021 However, the three-time Olympic champion failed to keep a clean sheet against the Rani Rampal-led side. Indian goalie Savita Punia was the standout performer, pulling off nine saves to thwart Australia's charge for an equaliser.On Wednesday, India will take on Argentina, which beat Germany 3-0 earlier on Monday.