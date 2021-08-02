Hockey: India women beat Australia 1-0 to reach first Olympic semifinal

The Indian women's hockey team qualified for its first Olympic semifinal, beating tournament favourite Australia 1-0 on Monday.

Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal of the match in the second quarter when she came up with a brilliant drag-flick to beat Australian keeper Rachael Lynch.

The Indians played a solid opening half, they were compact at the back and equally effective upfront, scoring off their only penalty corner of the game. Australia had scored 13 goals in its 5 matches in the group stage, winning each match en route to the quarters. India, on the other hand, had won just two matches coming into the knockouts.

However, the three-time Olympic champion failed to keep a clean sheet against the Rani Rampal-led side. Indian goalie Savita Punia was the standout performer, pulling off nine saves to thwart Australia's charge for an equaliser.

On Wednesday, India will take on Argentina, which beat Germany 3-0 earlier on Monday.