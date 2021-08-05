Tokyo Olympics In Photos: Indian hockey, Sreejesh, bronze at Tokyo 2020 India ended a 41-year wait to win an Olympics medal when it beat Germany 5-4 to clinch bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Team Sportstar 05 August, 2021 12:43 IST Team Sportstar 05 August, 2021 12:43 IST Timur Oruz put Germany ahead in just the second minute of the game. Photo: AP Photo: AP 1/11 Benedikt Furk reacts after scoring in the 25th minute to give his side a 3-1 lead. At this moment, it seemed like India would find it difficult to overturn the deficit. Photo: Getty Images Photo: Getty Images 2/11 Harmanpreet Singh celebrates scoring India's equaliser to make it 3-3 from a penalty corner. The goal came during a remarkable period for the blues when they scored three goals in the space of five minutes. Photo: AFP Photo: AFP 3/11 Rupinder Pal Singh's penalty stroke put India in the lead for the first time in the game. His goal helped India overturn a deficit of 1-3 to lead 4-3 in the 31st minute. Photo: Getty Images Photo: AP 4/11 Simranjeet Singh's second goal of the game here turned out to be the match-winner. He also scored India's opening goal in the 17th minute. Photo: Getty Images Photo: Getty Images 5/11 India's Sumit celebrates at the final whistle as the team secured the bronze medal match. Despair for Germany after a gruelling match. Photo: AFP Photo: AFP 6/11 Surender Kumar, top left, and Sreejesh react after the latter's save in the dying seconds of the game to help India won bronze. Sreejesh made nine saves in the game and was among India's players of the tournament. Photo: AP Photo: AP 7/11 "The goal post is my temple. I wanted to pay homage to it after the win. I began playing in 2000, I've waited 21 years for this medal," Sreejesh pays his respects to the goalposts he has guarded all his career. Photo: REUTERS Photo: REUTERS 8/11 P.R. Sreejesh, goalkeeper of Team India, celebrates with team mates after winning the Men's Bronze medal match. Photo: Getty Images Photo: Getty Images 9/11 One for the record books. India has now won the most medals in men's Olympic hockey history with 13. Photo: PTI Photo: PTI 10/11 Bonus P.R. Sreejesh image. Photo: PTI Photo: PTI 11/11 Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.