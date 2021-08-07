Neeraj Chopra on Olympic gold medal: Even if it weighed 10kg, it would feel light to me

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was elated after winning India's first athletics gold at the javelin throw final on Saturday.

"I did feel like I'd do something unique. I felt good today," said Neeraj moments after becoming only the second Indian individual to win Olympic gold. "I topped qualification and felt very good after that. I got it in the first throw itself, and it was a relaxed one. After that, I had a good feeling. The two days I got after that, I felt good in training also. I thought I'd get my personal best (PB) today. In the second throw, I thought I got my PB but I don't know what happened there. No worries. I have this (gold medal) with me. That's more important.

"I am happy. Abhinav [Bindra] won it for India. I did it for the country too. The Olympic gold was the priority. I can break the national record later also by working hard."

Neeraj started with an 87.03m throw. He threw 87.58 on his second attempt and 76.79m on his third. This was after he had become the first Indian javelin thrower in history to qualify for the Olympic finals. "After the second throw, I thought I'd get my personal best. The Olympic record is 90.57m, and it did cross my mind [targetting] it. I think I tried to overdo it because of that. I think with the speed and stuff. My last throw was a little more stable, but the ones in between those were not great."

Neeraj Chopra wins gold, independent India's first ever athletics medal

Asked how much the gold medal weighed, Neeraj said: "Even if it weighed 10kg, it would feel light to me. I am feeling very good!"

About his social media presence, Neeraj said, "I wasn't on social media because I wanted to stay focussed on my event. I didn't want to get distracted by online conversations. I think that it is important to give your 100% and it's only a matter of 10-15 days. For that duration, if you stay off it [online] for a while, I don't think it's a big deal. The focus needs to be on the game."