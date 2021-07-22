Home Know Your Sport Know Your Sport - Baseball/Softball Baseball and Softball are returning after a 13-year hiatus – last appearing at the Beijing Games in 2008. Team Sportstar 22 July, 2021 18:19 IST Team Sportstar 22 July, 2021 18:19 IST In baseball, two teams of nine players seek to score the most runs by striking a ball and running round a sequence of bases to reach the home plate. The teams alternate between batting and fielding, switching roles when the fielding team gets three opposing players out.The team with the most runs after nine innings of alternate batting and fielding wins. Visit Tokyo Olympics : Full Coverage. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :