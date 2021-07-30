Lovlina Borgohain assured of Olympic boxing medal after reaching semifinal

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) beat former world Champion Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei 4-1 by split decision in the quarterfinal on Friday to be assured of a medal in Tokyo.

Earlier, Lovlina advanced to the quarters, defeating German veteran Nadine Apetz in a closely-fought last-16 stage bout.

Lovlina prevailed 3-2 over her rival. Both the boxers were making their Games debut, and the Indian became the first from her nine-strong team to make the quarterfinal stage. The 23-year-old claimed all three rounds on split points.

Following in the footsteps of her twin sisters Licha and Lima, Lovlina first took up kickboxing. She switched to amateur boxing after meeting her first coach Padum Boro, who worked at Sports Authority of India’s Shillong and Dimapur centers.

Boro spotted Lovlina at the trials held by SAI in 2012. Her game developed with time and she went on to represent the country in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after claiming a gold in the India Open and bronze medals in the Asian championships in Vietnam and President’s Cup in Kazakhstan.

The same year Lovlina earned a bronze medal on debut in the World Championship in Delhi and added another bronze in the next edition in Russia a year later.

The Arjuna award winner may be the most famous face among the 600-odd people of Bara Mukhia village in Golaghat district of Assam, but she is not satisfied with her achievements. Despite losing out on valuable international exposure last year due to Covid-19, 23-year-old Lovlina is determined to give her best in Tokyo.