Lovlina Borgohain beats Nadine Apetz 3-2 by split decision to reach quarters

Two-time World Championships bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain gave an impressive performance to beat accomplished German boxer Nadine Apetz 3-2 in a keenly-contested women’s 69kg pre-quarterfinal bout at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

After Mary Kom, Lovlina was the second Indian boxer to record a win in Tokyo.

Twenty-three-year-old Lovlina, who got a first-round bye, will now meet third seed Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Having done her homework well, Lovlina – who had secured her first Worlds bronze medal alongside Nadine in Delhi in 2018 – used her long reach to land scoring punches against the strong German, who used her left jabs to good effect in the opening round.

The Indian gathered some momentum by taking the first round with a split 3-2 verdict.

Anticipating that Nadine, a double Worlds bronze medallist and a two-time European bronze medallist, would step up attack, Lovlina moved sideways to stay safe and land punches. The German gave a good fight but could not execute her plans properly due to her opponent's brilliance.

After claiming the first two rounds with an identical 3-2 margin, Lovlina continued to throw punches from a distance even as Nadine tried in vain to catch up with her taller rival.

Lovlina, who had lost to Nien-Chin in the 2018 World championships semifinals, needs to win her last-eight bout against the former World champion to ensure a medal in the Olympics.