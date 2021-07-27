Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 5, Indians in action: Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long; Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz  

Welcome to Sportstar's Live Coverage of Tokyo Olympics, Day 5, July 27 as the Indian athletes gear up to advance ahead in Table Tennis, Badminton, Sailing and Boxing.

First up will be the Badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty taking on Ben Lane & Sean Vendy.

Here's the full schedule

July 27

Shooting

10m air pistol mixed team qualification stage 1 – Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary, Yashaswini Deswal & Abhishek Verma – 5:30

10m air pistol mixed team qualification stage 2 – 6:15

10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match 7:30

10m air pistol mixed team gold medal match – 8:07

10m air rifle mixed team qualification stage 1 – Anjum Moudgil & Deepak Kumar, Elavenil Valarivan & Divyansh Singh Panwar – 9:45

10m air rifle mixed team qualification stage 2 – 10:30

10m air rifle mixed team bronze medal match – 11:45

10m air rifle mixed team gold medal match – 12:22

Table tennis

Men’s singles third Round 3 – A. Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (China) – 8:30

Badminton

Men’s doubles Group A – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane & Sean Vendy – 8:30

Boxing

Round of 16 – Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz – 10:57

Hockey

Pool A India Men vs Spain – 6:30

Sailing

Women’s laser radial Race 05, 06 – Nethra Kumanan – 8:35 onwards

Men’s laser Race 04, 05, 06 – Vishnu Sarvanan – 8:45 onwards

Men’s 49er Race 01, 02, 03 – K. C. Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar – 11:20 onwards

All timings are in IST