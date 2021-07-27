Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 5, Indians in action: Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long; Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz Tokyo Olympics 2020: Catch all the Live Updates, Results, Medals Tally, Indian players in action and the schedule for July 27 at the Tokyo Olympics. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 July, 2021 05:39 IST India's Sharath Kamal will be up against China's Ma Long in Round 3 of the Men's Singles at the Tokyo Olympics. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 July, 2021 05:39 IST Welcome to Sportstar's Live Coverage of Tokyo Olympics, Day 5, July 27 as the Indian athletes gear up to advance ahead in Table Tennis, Badminton, Sailing and Boxing. First up will be the Badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty taking on Ben Lane & Sean Vendy. Here's the full scheduleJuly 27Shooting10m air pistol mixed team qualification stage 1 – Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary, Yashaswini Deswal & Abhishek Verma – 5:3010m air pistol mixed team qualification stage 2 – 6:1510m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match 7:3010m air pistol mixed team gold medal match – 8:0710m air rifle mixed team qualification stage 1 – Anjum Moudgil & Deepak Kumar, Elavenil Valarivan & Divyansh Singh Panwar – 9:4510m air rifle mixed team qualification stage 2 – 10:3010m air rifle mixed team bronze medal match – 11:4510m air rifle mixed team gold medal match – 12:22Table tennisMen’s singles third Round 3 – A. Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (China) – 8:30BadmintonMen’s doubles Group A – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane & Sean Vendy – 8:30BoxingRound of 16 – Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz – 10:57HockeyPool A India Men vs Spain – 6:30SailingWomen’s laser radial Race 05, 06 – Nethra Kumanan – 8:35 onwardsMen’s laser Race 04, 05, 06 – Vishnu Sarvanan – 8:45 onwardsMen’s 49er Race 01, 02, 03 – K. C. Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar – 11:20 onwards All timings are in IST