Tokyo 2020: Sharath beats Apolonia, to meet defending champion Ma Long in third round

Achanta Sharath Kamal, the flag-bearer of Indian table tennis, overcame stiff resistance from Portugal's Tiago Apolonia to enter men’s singles third round in Tokyo.

Sharath, seeded 20th, used his power-packed backhand winners to precision while overpowering his Chennai teammate in the Ultimate Table Tennis league in six games. Sharath won 2-11, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9.

In the round of 32, Sharath will face defending Olympic champion Ma Long of China.