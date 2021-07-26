More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Tokyo 2020: Sharath beats Apolonia, to meet defending champion Ma Long in third round Sharath, seeded 20th, used his power-packed backhand winners to precision while overpowering his Chennai teammate in the Ultimate Table Tennis league in six games. Team Sportstar Tokyo 26 July, 2021 07:37 IST FILE PHOTO: Achanta Sharath Kamal - Getty Images Team Sportstar Tokyo 26 July, 2021 07:37 IST Achanta Sharath Kamal, the flag-bearer of Indian table tennis, overcame stiff resistance from Portugal's Tiago Apolonia to enter men’s singles third round in Tokyo.Sharath, seeded 20th, used his power-packed backhand winners to precision while overpowering his Chennai teammate in the Ultimate Table Tennis league in six games. Sharath won 2-11, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9.In the round of 32, Sharath will face defending Olympic champion Ma Long of China. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :