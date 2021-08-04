Tokyo Olympics 2020, Men's Javelin Throw Olympics Qualification: Neeraj, Shivpal Live Updates: Neeraj, Shivpal in action

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics where the Indian athletes will be in action.

The qualification mark is set at 83.05m and Neeraj should be able to make the cut, given his fine form in the event

A very good morning and we are Live as Neeraj Chopra is warming up for his qualification.

While all eyes will be on the Indian Women's Hockey team who will take on Argentina in the semifinal, star track and field athletes Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will aim to qualify in the Javelin throw.

Neeraj Chopra ready to spear through Tokyo sky

The action will then shift towards boxing where Lovlina Borgohain will take on Busena Surmeneli in the Women's Welterweight semifinal.

Here is the schedule for Day 13, August 4

Golf – Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1 – Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar – (4:00 am)

Athletics – Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification -Group A – Neeraj Chopra – 5:30 am

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B – Shivpal Singh – 7:05 am

Boxing – Women’s Welter (64-69kg) semifinal 1 – Lovlina Borgohain vs Busena Surmeneli (Turkey) – 11:00 am

Hockey – Women’s semifinal – Argentina vs India – 3:30 pm

Wrestling – Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 final – Ravi Kumar vs Urbano Tigreros (Colombia), Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final – Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus), Men’s Freestyle 86kg 1/8 Final – Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) – 8:00 am onwards