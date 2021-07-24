Mirabai Chanu on Tokyo weightlifting medal: I am here because of Rio failure

Mirabai Chanu won India's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics after winning silver in the women's 49 kg event on Saturday. This is India's first silver in weightlifting at the Olympics.

"I am so happy, I won silver. I tried very hard for gold. But the target to accomplish got a little hard in clean and jerk. I tried to better the Olympic record, but it didn't happen. I am very happy nevertheless," said Mirabai after her event.

Mirabai Chanu wins Silver in weightlifting, India opens medal account in Tokyo

"I was nervous because the entire country was watching, but I came in thinking I need to give it my best and try and get a medal."

India's only previous medal in weightlifting was won by Karnam Malleswari, a bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. At Rio 2016, Mirabai had fallen short. She failed in her first two lifts in snatch, and just about made her third attempt. In the clean and jerk, Mirabai did not have a single clean lift. "I learnt a lot from Rio 2016. I learnt what I need to do, where I need to improve and I am here because of that failure in Rio. I was very sad, but here we are," she said.