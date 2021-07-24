Tokyo Olympics Weightlifting LIVE Updates: Mirabai Chanu begins India's medal quest at 10:20 AM IST; When and where to watch

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Weightlifting on Day one of the Tokyo Olympics.

Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will eye to win a medal when she competes in the Women's 49kg event.

Mirabai Chanu enters 210kg on Tokyo weightlifting start list, higher total than rivals

Mirabai Chanu has entered 210kg as her expected total in the women’s 49kg start list of the Tokyo Olympic Games to raise the expectation of Indian weightlifting fans on the eve of her event.

Mirabai, who has the personal best of 205kg, had earlier said that she would be going for 210kg to push for the gold. By putting that weight on the start list, she has made a statement to her closest rivals, including Hou Zhihui of China, Windy Aisha of Indonesia and Elizabeth Delacruz of the USA. The three have registered 205kg, 203kg and 200kg, respectively.

Tokyo Olympics, Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu's quest for glory

According to D. Chandrahas Rai, who has served as an international technical official in international competitions, the primary purpose of mentioning the weight is to help the organisers prepare a start list.