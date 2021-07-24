Mirabai Chanu wins silver in 49kg, India gets first Tokyo Olympics medal

Manipur's Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. This is India's first weightlifting medal from the Olympics after more than 20 years (Karnam Malleswari, 2000). China's Hou Zhihui won the gold with a total of 210 kg. Mirabai came second with 202 kg. Her total broke the previous Olympic record in the category.

Mirabai became the second Indian woman to win silver medal at the Olympic Games after P.V. Sindhu in 2016. Mirabai had a best snatch lift of 87kg and a best clean and jerk of 115kg.

As a 14-year-old, Mirabai aspired to be an archer but fell in love with weightlifting and joined a Manipur government-run centre inside the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal in late 2007. From her village Nongpok Kakching, Mirabai had to travel around 20km one way to join early morning training. Trained by international Anita Chanu, a Dhyan Chand award winner, Mirabai relied on her discipline and hard work to show promise and won her first National title in 2009. Her first international medal came in the Asian junior championships in 2012, when she got a bronze medal.

Mirabai continued to progress and shone in 2014 when she won a silver medal in the women’s 48kg weight category with a lift of 170kg in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Following a disappointing outing in the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she had three 'no lifts' in clean and jerk, Mirabai bounced back to take the World title with 194kg in Anaheim, USA, in 2017.



Mirabai improved her total further to set a new National record of 196kg and took the Commonwealth Games gold in 2018 in Gold Coast. Mirabai, who lost nearly a year to a lower back injury, came back to improve her National mark by lifting 201kg in the revamped 49kg in the World championships in Pattaya, Thailand, in 2019 and again bettered it (203kg) at the National championships in Kolkata in 2020. She raised the bar further by doing an aggregate of 205kg, including a world record of 119kg in clean and jerk, in the Asian championships in Tashkent this year.

