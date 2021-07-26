Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics in pictures: 13-year-old Nishiya rules street skateboarding with fellow teens

At the age of just 13, Japan's Momiji Nishiya made history on Monday by winning the first-ever Olympic gold medal in women's street skateboarding at the Games in Tokyo.

26 July, 2021 13:17 IST
Japan's Momiji Nishiya became the inaugural gold medal winner in the skateboarding event at the Olympics on Monday. Photo: AFP
Though she initially stumbled and missed the landings on her first two tricks, Nishiya nailed her last three to win gold.
The 13-year-old Nishiya won gold after recording a score of 15.26.
The silver medal in the skateboarding event went to 13-year-old Rayssa Leal of Brazil, who recorded a score of 14.64.
Leal put forth a best attempt of 4.21 in the third trick of her event on Monday.
Nishiya was joined on the podium by Japan's 16-year-old Funa Nakayama, who clinched bronze.
Nakayama recorded a score of 14.49 to clinch the bronze and ensure two Japanese athletes stood on the podium.
All three medallists stand on the podium after the event on Monday.
