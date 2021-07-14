Tokyo Olympics: Pawan Singh becomes first Indian juror for shooting

Pawan Singh, the joint Secretary General of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is set to become the first Indian ever to officiate as Jury at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

He is also the Founder-Director of Gun for Glory Shooting Academy. Singh was the competition manager of the recent International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup which took place in New Delhi, which earned him a lot of appreciation.

Pawan Singh has worked as a Result Timing Score (RTS) Jury in different World Cups too.

His work at international events has been flawless because of which Singh was selected in the ISSF Committee.

"I am grateful to one and all who have supported me in my journey so far. I am looking forward to the Tokyo Olympic Games which has been a dream for me”, he said.

Of a total of 26 jury members who will make it to the Olympics, 20 jury members are from other countries while 6 jury members will be from Japan.

RELATED: Tokyo Olympics: NRAI trying to add two more coaches to shooting contingent

On the Indian shooting contingent’s chances at the Tokyo Olympics, Singh said that this year’s contingent is the strongest and biggest till date and thus, its medal hopes are high.

“We have three world number ones, five world number twos and one world number three shooters”, he added.