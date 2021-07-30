Home Olympic News Tokyo Olympics: Trinidad & Tobago athletes ruled out after testing COVID-19 positive Long jumper Andwuelle Wright and 400m hurdler Sparkle Ann McKnight have been transferred to hotel quarantine along with coach Wendell Williams after all three returned positive tests. AFP TOKYO 30 July, 2021 23:18 IST Representative Image: Tokyo Olympics organisers announced 27 Games-related coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest so far at the event. - AP AFP TOKYO 30 July, 2021 23:18 IST Two Trinidad and Tobago track and field athletes have been ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 in the Games Village, officials said on Friday.READ: Tokyo Olympics: US mixed relay team reinstated after appealLong jumper Andwuelle Wright and 400m hurdler Sparkle Ann McKnight have been transferred to hotel quarantine along with coach Wendell Williams after all three returned positive tests, the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee said on its website.The long jump and women's 400m hurdles start on Saturday. Tokyo Olympics organisers announced 27 Games-related coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest so far at the event. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :