Tokyo Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands wins gold with 3-1 victory over Argentina

Britain took bronze after a hard-fought 4-3 win over India.

Reuters
TOKYO 06 August, 2021 17:16 IST

Team Netherlands celebrates its victory in the Women's Gold Medal match against Argentina at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.   -  Getty Images

The Netherlands claimed the Olympic women's hockey gold medal with a 3-1 victory over Argentina in the final at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Argentina settled for the silver medal and Britain took bronze after a hard-fought 4-3 win over India.

