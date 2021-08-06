Home Olympic News Tokyo Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands wins gold with 3-1 victory over Argentina Britain took bronze after a hard-fought 4-3 win over India. Reuters TOKYO 06 August, 2021 17:16 IST Team Netherlands celebrates its victory in the Women's Gold Medal match against Argentina at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. - Getty Images Reuters TOKYO 06 August, 2021 17:16 IST The Netherlands claimed the Olympic women's hockey gold medal with a 3-1 victory over Argentina in the final at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.Argentina settled for the silver medal and Britain took bronze after a hard-fought 4-3 win over India. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :