Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Day 12 Live Streaming: Annu Rani eyes Javelin qualification, Indian wrestlers begin campaign

Team Sportstar Last Updated: 03 August, 2021 05:32 IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics and we enter Day 12 of the Games with the focus on Indians in action. Order of the Day Annu Rani will kick off the action on August 3, 2021, with the Women's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A but it will be the Men's Hockey team who will be in the thick of the action as India takes on Belgium in the semifinal.While Hockey takes centre stage, the Indian wrestlers will begin their campaign with Sonam Malik taking on Bolortuya Khurelkhuu from 7:30 AM onwards. Complete schedule of Indian action on Day 12 at Tokyo Olympics, July 3, 2021Athletics5:50 AM: Women's Javelin Throw Qualifucation - Group A (Annu Rani ) Hockey: Men's semifinal - India vs Belgium - 7:00 AM Wrestling: Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 final - Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu – 7:30 am onwardsMen's Shot put Qualification Group A - Tajinderpal Singh Toor – 3:45 pmTokyo Olympics Wrestling: Spotlight on Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang PuniaNineteen-year-old Sonam Malik will begin India's campaign in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. The nation will be expecting a few medals from the star grapplers.Sonam, the youngest in the seven-member squad, will meet Asian Championships silver medallist Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the first round 62kg clash.