Tokyo Olympics Day 10, Indians in action on August 1: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST Tokyo Olympics Day 10, Indians in action on August 1: India begins its Olympic charge on Saturday with discus thrower Seema Punia. Team Sportstar 31 July, 2021 17:27 IST The Indian men's hockey team will take on Great Britain in the quarterfinals at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. - AP Photo/John Locher Team Sportstar 31 July, 2021 17:27 IST After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on August 1 so that you can stay up to speed!RELATED | Tokyo Olympics, Athletics LIVE: Men's 100m - Yohan Blake comes second in his heat August 1Golf – Men's individual – Udhayan Mane – 4:00 am Equestrian – Individual eventing – Fouaad Mirza – 5:30 amBoxing – Men's Quarterfinal: Satish Kumar vs B. Jalolov (UZB) – 9:36 am Badminton – Women's singles bronze medal – P.V. Sindhu vs He Bingjiao (CHI) 5:00 pm onwardsHockey – Quarterfinal Men's: India vs Great Britain – 5:30 pmAll timings are in IST