Tokyo Olympics Day 12, Indians in action on August 3: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST

India begins its Olympic charge on Tuesday with Annu Rani in the Javelin Throw qualification.

Team Sportstar
02 August, 2021 17:18 IST

The Indian men's team will take on Belgium in the hockey semifinals. - REUTERS

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on August 3 so that you can stay up to speed!

RELATED | Hockey: India women beat Australia 1-0 to reach maiden Olympic semifinal

India August 3

Hockey – Men's Semifinal – India vs Belgium – 7:00 am

Athletics – Women's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A – Annu Rani – 5:50 am

Men's Shot put Qualification Group A - Tajinderpal Singh Toor – 3:45 pm

Wrestling – Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 final - Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu – 7:30 am onwards

All timings are in IST