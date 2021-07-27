Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Day 6, Indians in action on July 28: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST India begins its Olympic charge on Wednesday with Team Sportstar 27 July, 2021 15:24 IST India's Rupinder Pal Singh (L) celebrates after scoring against Spain during a men's hockey pool A match of the Tokyo Olympics. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 27 July, 2021 15:24 IST After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 28 so that you can stay up to speed!HIGHLIGHTS| Tokyo Olympics India Day 5: Lovlina wins to enter quarters; Satwik-Chirag win but crash out, Sharath Kamal losesJuly 28HOCKEY India women vs Great Britain - 6:30 BADMINTON P.V. Sindhu vs NY Cheung (Hong Kong) - 7:30B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw (Netherlands) - 14:30BOXING Women's Middleweight (69-75kg) Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria) - 14:33 ARCHERYMen's Archery Round of 32 – Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine) - 7:31Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC) - 12:30Women's Archery Round of 32 – Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Bhutan) - 14:14All timings are in IST Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :