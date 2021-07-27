Tokyo Olympics Day 6, Indians in action on July 28: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 28 so that you can stay up to speed!

July 28

HOCKEY India women vs Great Britain - 6:30

BADMINTON

P.V. Sindhu vs NY Cheung (Hong Kong) - 7:30

B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw (Netherlands) - 14:30

BOXING Women's Middleweight (69-75kg) Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria) - 14:33

ARCHERY

Men's Archery Round of 32 – Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine) - 7:31

Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC) - 12:30

Women's Archery Round of 32 – Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Bhutan) - 14:14

All timings are in IST