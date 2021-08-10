Tokyo Olympics: All World Records broken at the Games

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics saw some breathtaking sporting action with athletes elevating their games to a whole new level. Records were there to be broken and here are some of them who wrote their names into history.

Athletics

Women's triple jump- Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) 15.67m

Previous record- Inessa Kravets (Ukraine), Gothenburg (SWE) 15.50m 10 AUG 1995

Men's 400 metres hurdles- Karsten Warholm (Norway) 45.94 seconds

Previous record- Karsten Warholm (Norway), Oslo (NOR) 46.70 seconds 1 JUL 2021

Women's 400 metres hurdles- Sydney McLaughlin (USA) 51.46 seconds

Previous record- Sydney McLaughlin (USA), Eugene, OR (USA) 51.90 seconds 26 JUN 2021

Track cycling

Women’s team sprint- Bao Shanju, Zhong Tianshi (China) 31.804 seconds

Previous record- China, Rio de Janeiro (BRA) 31.928 seconds 18 FEB 2015

Women’s team pursuit- Franziska Brauße, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein, Mieke Kröger (Germany) 4min 04.242 seconds

Previous record- Germany, Tokyo (JPN) 4min 06.166 seconds 3 AUG 2021 (NOTE: Germany bettered its own record) (first-round- heat 4)

Men’s team pursuit- Simone Consonni, Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon, Jonathan Milan (Italy) 3min 42.032 seconds

Previous record- Italy, Tokyo (JPN) 3min 42.307seconds 3 AUG 2021 (NOTE: Italy bettered its own record) (first-round- heat 3)

Rowing*

(World's Best) In rowing, there are no world records due to the huge variability that weather conditions can have on times. Instead, there are world best times, which are set over the international rowing distance of 2000 m. *

Men's quadruple sculls- Dirk Uittenbogaard, Abe Wiersma, Tone Wieten, Koen Metsemakers (Netherlands) 5 min 32.03 secs

Previous WB- (Ukraine) Dmytro Mykhay, Artem Morozov, Olexandr Nadtoka, Ivan Dovhodko, Amsterdam (NED) 2014 World Championships 5 min 32.26 secs

Women's quadruple sculls- Chen Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lü Yang, Cui Xiaotong (China) 6 min 05.13 secs

Previous WB- (Germany)Annekatrin Thiele, Carina Baer, Julia Lier, Lisa Schmidla , Amsterdam (NED) 2014 World Championships 6 min 06.84 secs

Men's lightweight double sculls- Fintan McCarthy, Paul O'Donovan (Ireland) 6 min 05.33 secs

Previous WB- (RSA) James Thompson/John Smith, Amsterdam (NED) 2014 World Championships 6 min 05.36 secs

Women's lightweight double sculls- Valentina Rodini, Federica Cesarini (Italy) 6 min 41.36 secs

Previous WB- (Great Britain) Emily Craig/Imogen Grant, Tokyo (JPN) 2021 Olympic Games 6 min 41.99 secs

Women's coxless pair- Grace Prendergast, Kerri Gowler (NZ) 6 min 47.41 secs

Previous WB- (Greece) Maria Kyridou/Christina Bourmpou, Tokyo (JPN) 2021 Olympic Games 6 min 48.70 secs

Women's eight- Maria-Magdalena Rusu, Viviana Iuliana Bejinariu, Georgiana Dedu, Maria Tivodariu, Ioana Vrînceanu, Amalia Bereș, Mădălina Bereș, Denisa Tîlvescu, Daniela Druncea (Romania) 5 min 52.99 secs

Previous WB- United States of America, Lucerne (SUI) 2013 World Cup 5 min 54.16 secs

Shooting

Mixed 10-metre air rifle team (qualification WR)- Yang Qian, Yang Haoran (China) 633.2 points

Previous record- E Denes / István Péni, 28 FEB 2020 ECH Wroclaw (POL) 631.7 points

Women's trap (qualification WR)- Zuzana Rehák-Štefečeková (Slovakia) 125 points

Previous record- Satu Mäkelä-Nummela(Finland), 18 MAR 2019, WC Acapulco (MEX) 123 points

Men's 50-metre rifle three positions- Zhang Changhong (China) 466.0 points

Previous record- Yang Haoran (China), 25 MAY 2018, WC Munich (GER) 465.3 points

Swimming

Men's 100-metre butterfly- Caeleb Dressel (US) 49.45 seconds

Previous record- Caeleb Dressel (USA), Gwangju (KOR) 26 JUL 2019 49.50 seconds

Men's 4 × 100-metre medley relay- Ryan Murphy (52.31), Michael Andrew (58.49), Caeleb Dressel (49.03), Zach Apple (46.95) (USA) 3 min 26.78 secs (Bettered its record)

Previous record - USA, Rome (ITA) 2 AUG 2009

Women's 4 × 100-metre freestyle relay- Bronte Campbell (53.01), Meg Harris (53.09), Emma McKeon (51.35), Cate Campbell (52.24) (Australia) 3 mins 29.69 secs (Bettered its record)

Previous record- AUS, Australia Gold Coast, QLD (AUS) 5 APR 2018 3 min 30.05 secs

Women's 4×200 metre freestyle relay- Yang Junxuan(1:54.37), Tang Muhan(1:55.00), Zhang Yufei(1:55.66), Li Bingjie (1:55.30) (China) 7 min 40.33 secs

Previous record- Australia, Gwangju (KOR) 25 JUL 2019 7 min 41.50 secs

Women's 200 metre breaststroke- Tatjana Schoenmaker (SA) 2 min 18.95 secs

Previous record- Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark), Barcelona (ESP) 1 AUG 2013 2 min 19.11 secs

Mixed 4 × 100 metre medley relay- Kathleen Dawson(58.80), Adam Peaty(56.78), James Guy(50.00), Anna Hopkin (52.00) (GB) 3 min 37.58 secs

Previous record- The people's Republic of China, Qingdao (CHN) 26 SEP 2020 3 min 38.41 secs

Weightlifting

Men’s 73 kg Total- Shi Zhiyong (China) 364kg (Bettered his record)

Previous record- Shi Zhiyong (China), Pattaya (THA) 363 kg

Men’s +109 kg Snatch- Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) 223 kg (Bettered his record)

Previous record- Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia), Moscow (RUS), 222kg

Men’s +109 kg Clean and Jerk- Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) 265kg (Bettered his record)

Previous record- Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia), Pattaya (THA), 264 kg

Men’s +109 kg Total- Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) 488kg (Bettered his record)

Previous record- Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia), Moscow (RUS), 485 kg

Sport Climbing

Women's Speed climbing- Aleksandra Miroslaw (Poland), 6.84 secs

Previous record- Luliia Kaplina (RUS), Moscow (RUS), 6.96 secs

(Compiled by Netra V.)