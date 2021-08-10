Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: All World Records broken at the Games At the end of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, here are all the world records broken during the Games. Team Sportstar 10 August, 2021 11:33 IST Norway's Karsten Warholm reacts after breaking his own world record and winning the gold medal in the Men's 400m Hurdles Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 10 August, 2021 11:33 IST The Tokyo 2020 Olympics saw some breathtaking sporting action with athletes elevating their games to a whole new level. Records were there to be broken and here are some of them who wrote their names into history.AthleticsWomen's triple jump- Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) 15.67mPrevious record- Inessa Kravets (Ukraine), Gothenburg (SWE) 15.50m 10 AUG 1995Men's 400 metres hurdles- Karsten Warholm (Norway) 45.94 secondsPrevious record- Karsten Warholm (Norway), Oslo (NOR) 46.70 seconds 1 JUL 2021Women's 400 metres hurdles- Sydney McLaughlin (USA) 51.46 secondsPrevious record- Sydney McLaughlin (USA), Eugene, OR (USA) 51.90 seconds 26 JUN 2021Track cycling Women’s team sprint- Bao Shanju, Zhong Tianshi (China) 31.804 secondsPrevious record- China, Rio de Janeiro (BRA) 31.928 seconds 18 FEB 2015Women’s team pursuit- Franziska Brauße, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein, Mieke Kröger (Germany) 4min 04.242 secondsPrevious record- Germany, Tokyo (JPN) 4min 06.166 seconds 3 AUG 2021 (NOTE: Germany bettered its own record) (first-round- heat 4)Men’s team pursuit- Simone Consonni, Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon, Jonathan Milan (Italy) 3min 42.032 seconds Previous record- Italy, Tokyo (JPN) 3min 42.307seconds 3 AUG 2021 (NOTE: Italy bettered its own record) (first-round- heat 3)Rowing*(World's Best) In rowing, there are no world records due to the huge variability that weather conditions can have on times. Instead, there are world best times, which are set over the international rowing distance of 2000 m. *Men's quadruple sculls- Dirk Uittenbogaard, Abe Wiersma, Tone Wieten, Koen Metsemakers (Netherlands) 5 min 32.03 secsPrevious WB- (Ukraine) Dmytro Mykhay, Artem Morozov, Olexandr Nadtoka, Ivan Dovhodko, Amsterdam (NED) 2014 World Championships 5 min 32.26 secsWomen's quadruple sculls- Chen Yunxia, Zhang Ling, Lü Yang, Cui Xiaotong (China) 6 min 05.13 secsPrevious WB- (Germany)Annekatrin Thiele, Carina Baer, Julia Lier, Lisa Schmidla , Amsterdam (NED) 2014 World Championships 6 min 06.84 secsMen's lightweight double sculls- Fintan McCarthy, Paul O'Donovan (Ireland) 6 min 05.33 secsPrevious WB- (RSA) James Thompson/John Smith, Amsterdam (NED) 2014 World Championships 6 min 05.36 secsWomen's lightweight double sculls- Valentina Rodini, Federica Cesarini (Italy) 6 min 41.36 secsPrevious WB- (Great Britain) Emily Craig/Imogen Grant, Tokyo (JPN) 2021 Olympic Games 6 min 41.99 secsWomen's coxless pair- Grace Prendergast, Kerri Gowler (NZ) 6 min 47.41 secs Previous WB- (Greece) Maria Kyridou/Christina Bourmpou, Tokyo (JPN) 2021 Olympic Games 6 min 48.70 secsWomen's eight- Maria-Magdalena Rusu, Viviana Iuliana Bejinariu, Georgiana Dedu, Maria Tivodariu, Ioana Vrînceanu, Amalia Bereș, Mădălina Bereș, Denisa Tîlvescu, Daniela Druncea (Romania) 5 min 52.99 secsPrevious WB- United States of America, Lucerne (SUI) 2013 World Cup 5 min 54.16 secsShootingMixed 10-metre air rifle team (qualification WR)- Yang Qian, Yang Haoran (China) 633.2 pointsPrevious record- E Denes / István Péni, 28 FEB 2020 ECH Wroclaw (POL) 631.7 pointsWomen's trap (qualification WR)- Zuzana Rehák-Štefečeková (Slovakia) 125 pointsPrevious record- Satu Mäkelä-Nummela(Finland), 18 MAR 2019, WC Acapulco (MEX) 123 pointsMen's 50-metre rifle three positions- Zhang Changhong (China) 466.0 pointsPrevious record- Yang Haoran (China), 25 MAY 2018, WC Munich (GER) 465.3 pointsSwimmingMen's 100-metre butterfly- Caeleb Dressel (US) 49.45 secondsPrevious record- Caeleb Dressel (USA), Gwangju (KOR) 26 JUL 2019 49.50 secondsMen's 4 × 100-metre medley relay- Ryan Murphy (52.31), Michael Andrew (58.49), Caeleb Dressel (49.03), Zach Apple (46.95) (USA) 3 min 26.78 secs (Bettered its record)Previous record - USA, Rome (ITA) 2 AUG 2009Women's 4 × 100-metre freestyle relay- Bronte Campbell (53.01), Meg Harris (53.09), Emma McKeon (51.35), Cate Campbell (52.24) (Australia) 3 mins 29.69 secs (Bettered its record)Previous record- AUS, Australia Gold Coast, QLD (AUS) 5 APR 2018 3 min 30.05 secsWomen's 4×200 metre freestyle relay- Yang Junxuan(1:54.37), Tang Muhan(1:55.00), Zhang Yufei(1:55.66), Li Bingjie (1:55.30) (China) 7 min 40.33 secsPrevious record- Australia, Gwangju (KOR) 25 JUL 2019 7 min 41.50 secsWomen's 200 metre breaststroke- Tatjana Schoenmaker (SA) 2 min 18.95 secsPrevious record- Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark), Barcelona (ESP) 1 AUG 2013 2 min 19.11 secsMixed 4 × 100 metre medley relay- Kathleen Dawson(58.80), Adam Peaty(56.78), James Guy(50.00), Anna Hopkin (52.00) (GB) 3 min 37.58 secsPrevious record- The people's Republic of China, Qingdao (CHN) 26 SEP 2020 3 min 38.41 secsWeightliftingMen’s 73 kg Total- Shi Zhiyong (China) 364kg (Bettered his record)Previous record- Shi Zhiyong (China), Pattaya (THA) 363 kg Men’s +109 kg Snatch- Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) 223 kg (Bettered his record)Previous record- Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia), Moscow (RUS), 222kgMen’s +109 kg Clean and Jerk- Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) 265kg (Bettered his record)Previous record- Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia), Pattaya (THA), 264 kgMen’s +109 kg Total- Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) 488kg (Bettered his record)Previous record- Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia), Moscow (RUS), 485 kgSport Climbing Women's Speed climbing- Aleksandra Miroslaw (Poland), 6.84 secs Previous record- Luliia Kaplina (RUS), Moscow (RUS), 6.96 secs (Compiled by Netra V.) 