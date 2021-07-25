India at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: PV Sindhu beats Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10

P.V. Sindhu's quest for a second Olympic medal began with a 21-7, 21-10 win over Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel in the group stage. The match lasted for just 28 minutes.

Sindhu didn't break much sweat, dominating her opponent throughout the game. The first game took 13 minutes, while the second lasted 16 minutes.

With decisive smashes, cutting backhands and a confident gait, Rio 2016 silver medallist made quick work of Polikarpova, who was visibly frustrated and hanging her head with each lost point.

On her opponent Polikarpova. Sindhu told BWF: "Even though my opponent was lower-ranked, I didn't want to assume it would be easy. It is important to be focused. I made sure we had some rallies and I got used to the court."

"It's important to make sure you play all your strokes and get used to them on the court because you can't play them all of a sudden against a stronger opponent, you can't do that. It's important to know that your strokes are going well."

On the preparation for the next match, she said, "Each match is important, and it's one match at a time. I'm thinking about my next opponent (Cheung Ngan Yi). I will miss the spectators, but everyone is supporting me virtually.

"Tokyo is a fresh start, and it's important to be ready every day. Everybody will be in top form. I came with that mindset, and I'm not thinking of the past, but what's ahead."

On Saturday, men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had won their opening Group Stage match. The Indian duo defeated Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin 21-16, 16-21, 27-25 at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 3. On the same day, India shuttler Sai Praneeth lost his group stage match against Israel's Misha Zilberman. Zilberman defeated Praneeth 21-17, 21-15 in the Group D match.