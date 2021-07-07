Tokyo-bound athletes, including P.V. Sindhu, felicitated in Hyderabad

Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud reiterated the state government’s policy to present a cash incentive of Rs 2 crore for gold medallists in the Tokyo Olympics, Rs 1 crore for silver and Rs 50 lakh for bronze medallists.

Speaking at the felicitation function by the Sports Authority of Telangana for the Tokyo-bound athletes and the support staff at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday, Goud said the huge increase in the incentives from Rs 50 lakh for gold medallist in the combined Andhra Pradesh was proof of the commitment and passion of the government in promoting sports and achievers.

READ| Meenakshi wins National girls' U-10 online rapid chess title

“The government has so far spent Rs 46.85 crore for creating sports infrastructure and presented Rs 25.97 crore as incentives to outstanding athletes from the state,” he said.

“I also take this opportunity to re-assert that the government is also committed to implementing the 0.5 per cent of government jobs under sports quota,” the minister said.

“And, thanks to the initiative of our IT and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao, many industrialists and corporates are coming forward to encourage sports in a big way,” he said.

READ| Seema Punia qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

“The whole endeavour is to make the entire Telangana as the sports hub of the country,” the minister said.

“I sincerely hope that the athletes from the state will bring laurels to the country in Tokyo,” the Minister said.

Among those who were felicitated included world champion P.V. Sindhu, world championship bronze medalist B. Sai Praneeth, doubles specialists R. Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty, Imran Mirza, father of tennis star Sania Mirza and badminton coach P. Gopichand.

A. Venkateshwar Reddy, chairman of SATS, A. Jaganmohan Rao, president, Handball Federation of India were among those who also felicitated the athletes.