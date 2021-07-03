Chess Chess Meenakshi wins National girls' U-10 online rapid chess title Andhra Pradesh’s Meenakshi Kolagatla Alana won the National girls’ under-10 online rapid chess title by scoring 10.5 points from 11 rounds on Saturday. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 03 July, 2021 21:05 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Meenakshi Kolagatla Alana won the National girls’ under-10 online rapid chess. - Getty Images Rakesh Rao New Delhi 03 July, 2021 21:05 IST Andhra Pradesh’s Meenakshi Kolagatla Alana won the National girls’ under-10 online rapid chess title by scoring 10.5 points from 11 rounds on Saturday.Rajasthan’s Yatee Kothari came second with 9.5 points while Telangana’s B. Kirthika topped a six-way tie at nine points to take the third place.READ: Abhimanyu Mishra becomes youngest Grandmaster in chess historyMeanwhile, the National girls’ (under-12) results stood revised after the Fairplay Committee replaced previously-announced ‘winner’ Telangana’s Arpitha Kothagundla with Delhi’s Sachi Jain.As a result, Telangana’s Yashvi Jain took the runner-up spot and Andhra’s Sarvani Cheedella moved to the third spot. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :