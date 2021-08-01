Tokyo 2020: Simone Biles pulls out of individual floor exercise

Simone Biles, on Sunday, pulled out of the individual floor exercise at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old is yet to decide regarding her participation in balance beam.

Earlier, the American gymnast had also pulled out of Sunday's vault and uneven bars gymnastics finals. The four-time Olympic champion had withdrawn from the women's team final and individual all-around final, saying she had to focus on her mental health.

Simone Biles steps back to step up for mental health

Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week. Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 1, 2021

Simone Biles tweets her thanks for fan support

"Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week. Either way, we're all behind you, Simone," USAG tweeted.

Jennifer Gadirova of Britain will replace Biles in the finals, which are scheduled for Monday.

Biles has been dominant on the floor exercise during her elite career, winning five world championships along with her triumph in Rio. Her innovative tumbling has redefined what is possible on the podium. She has two tumbling pass dismounts named after her in the sport's Code of Points.

(With inputs from AP)