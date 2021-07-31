Simone Biles withdraws from two more gymnastics events at Tokyo Olympics

American gymnast Simone Biles has pulled out of Sunday's vault and uneven bars gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The four-time Olympic champion had also withdrawn from Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's individual all-around final, saying she had to focus on her mental health.

Simone Biles steps back to step up for mental health

The 24-year-old, however, might yet make an appearance at the Tokyo Games, having not ruled herself out for floor exercise on Monday and beam on Tuesday.

Simone Biles tweets her thanks for fan support

"Today, after further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars," said USAG in a statement. "She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam."