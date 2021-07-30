Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Shooting Events Live: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat in Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Olympics 2020 Today's Shooting Events Live: Indian shooters Rani Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker in action in Women's 25m pistol shooting Tokyo 2020 event starting at 5:30 AM IST. Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 30 July, 2021 04:29 IST Manu Bhaker of India during the 10m Air Pistol mixed team shooting event at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo on Tuesday. - PTI Team Sportstar Tokyo Last Updated: 30 July, 2021 04:29 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of India's shooting events on Competition Day 7 at Tokyo 2020. This is Santadeep Dey taking you through all the action as it unfolds at the Asaka Shooting Range.LIVE COMMENTARYThe Rapid Fire stage in women's 25m pistol qualification begins at 9 AM local time (5:30 AM IST). The final is scheduled to commence at 2 PM local time (10:30 AM IST).ICYMI: WOMEN'S 25M PISTOL - PRECISION STAGE HIGHLIGHTSIndia pistol shooter Manu Bhaker got off to a confident start in the precision stage of the women's 25m pistol qualification round on Thursday, registering a total of 292 off her six 5-shot series.The 19-year-old shot a perfect 50 during the sixth series, which propelled her to the fifth position on the standings.As it happenedRahi Sarnobat, on the other hand, faltered in her second series before hitting 49 in the third to provide the Indian team some hope. However, she ended up dropping 13 points before the finish to end the precision stage on the 25th spot in a field of 44 shooters.The shooters will next take part in the Rapid Fire stage today, from where the top eight will qualify for the final.RULES OF WOMEN'S 25M PISTOL QUALIFICATIONThe participants are asked to shoot from a distance of 25m (27.34 yards) using a 5.6 millimeters (0.22 inches) caliber pistol with a maximum weight of 1.4 kilograms.The center of the target (total diameter-500 mm) is positioned at 1.4 meters above the floor.READ | Gagan Narang calls for workload management of shooters During the qualification round, every athlete has to fire 60 shots, divided in two stages of 30 shots each: a Precision Stage and Rapid Fire Stage. In Precision, athletes have to fire six five-shot series within five minutes. In Rapid Fire, green lights are turned on for 3 seconds per shot, while the red lights between consecutive greens last for 7 seconds.The maximum score per shot is 10 points.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs)When will the Indian shooters play at the Tokyo Olympics? Two of the 15 Indian shooters -- Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat -- will compete on July 30.At what time will the Indian shooters be in action? The shooting event will start today at 5:30 AM IST (9 AM local time).Where to watch Indian events at Tokyo Olympics?The Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Tokyo Olympics live in India.Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will telecast events with Hindi commentary while Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will have English commentary.Live streaming of the events will be available on the SonyLIV and JioTV apps.