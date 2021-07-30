Tokyo Olympics 2020 Shooting Events Live: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat in Women's 25m Pistol Qualification

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of India's shooting events on Competition Day 7 at Tokyo 2020. This is Santadeep Dey taking you through all the action as it unfolds at the Asaka Shooting Range.

The Rapid Fire stage in women's 25m pistol qualification begins at 9 AM local time (5:30 AM IST). The final is scheduled to commence at 2 PM local time (10:30 AM IST).



ICYMI: WOMEN'S 25M PISTOL - PRECISION STAGE HIGHLIGHTS

India pistol shooter Manu Bhaker got off to a confident start in the precision stage of the women's 25m pistol qualification round on Thursday, registering a total of 292 off her six 5-shot series.

The 19-year-old shot a perfect 50 during the sixth series, which propelled her to the fifth position on the standings.

As it happened

Rahi Sarnobat, on the other hand, faltered in her second series before hitting 49 in the third to provide the Indian team some hope. However, she ended up dropping 13 points before the finish to end the precision stage on the 25th spot in a field of 44 shooters.

The shooters will next take part in the Rapid Fire stage today, from where the top eight will qualify for the final.

RULES OF WOMEN'S 25M PISTOL QUALIFICATION

The participants are asked to shoot from a distance of 25m (27.34 yards) using a 5.6 millimeters (0.22 inches) caliber pistol with a maximum weight of 1.4 kilograms.

The center of the target (total diameter-500 mm) is positioned at 1.4 meters above the floor.

During the qualification round, every athlete has to fire 60 shots, divided in two stages of 30 shots each: a Precision Stage and Rapid Fire Stage.

In Precision, athletes have to fire six five-shot series within five minutes. In Rapid Fire, green lights are turned on for 3 seconds per shot, while the red lights between consecutive greens last for 7 seconds.

The maximum score per shot is 10 points.

