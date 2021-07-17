Tokyo's Covid-hit Olympics in numbers

International Olympic Committee (IOC) leaders and the Japanese government are pressing on with the Tokyo Games, after a year's delay due the coronavirus, but without spectators amid worries the event could trigger a new wave of infections.



Here are five numbers to note on the Tokyo Olympics taking place in the pandemic's shadow.

ZERO: number of spectators

International spectators have been barred from entering Japan for the Games amid public concerns over COVID-19.

This will hit hotels, restaurants and the transportation sector, and is likely to result in an economic loss of 151 billion yen ($1.4 billion), the Nomura Research Institute estimated.

Organisers have now banned all domestic spectators from the Games too, as Japan declared a state of emergency for Tokyo that will run throughout the event to curb new infections.

Earlier, organisers had planned to put a cap of 50 per cent of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people, for domestic spectators. read more

62: percentage of Japanese favouring postponement or cancellation

In a poll by the Asahi Shimbun daily published on June 21, 62 per cent of respondents said the Olympics should be postponed or cancelled, while 34 per cent said it should be held this summer.

The rate of those who favour holding the event in July and August as planned, however, was up from 14 per cent in May, as the opening ceremony of the Games, set for July 23, draws closer.

25: Vaccine doses administered per 100 people in Japan

About 25 vaccine doses have been administered per 100 people in Japan, far below levels in the rest of the G7 advanced economies, according to Our World in Data figures.

The equivalent number is 95 per 100 people in the United States and 79 in Germany.

The figures may not equal to the total number of people vaccinated as they receive multiple doses.

Some 85 per cent of Olympic delegations and 100 per cent of IOC members will be vaccinated ahead of the Games, the IOC has said.

80,000: number of daily COVID-19 tests on athletes, others

Organisers expect to conduct up to 80,000 coronavirus tests a day on athletes, coaches and Games officials to ensure a safe and secure Olympics.

The Tokyo Games will rely on 230 doctors and 310 nurses a day, and organisers aim to fully secure necessary medical workers by the end of the month.

$15 billion: latest Olympics budget

The latest budget for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics of 1.64 trillion yen ($15 billion) is up 22 per cent from the previous one compiled before the postponement, and more than twice as big as the estimated budget of 800 billion yen when bidding for the Games took place.

The bill is split three ways among the organisers, Tokyo Metropolitan government and Japan's central government, with the host city covering the biggest chunk.

($1 = 110.4600 yen)