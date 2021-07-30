Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: US mixed relay team reinstated after appeal The team, which had been disqualified for what officials said was an illegal pass between Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin, has been reinstated and will compete in Saturday’s final. AP 30 July, 2021 22:11 IST Lynna Irby of Team United States carries the baton while competing in the 4x400 Relay Mixed Round 1 on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on Friday. - Getty Images AP 30 July, 2021 22:11 IST The US Olympic mixed relay team has been reinstated after originally being disqualified and will compete in Saturday’s final.The team had been disqualified for what officials said was an illegal pass between Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin.READ: Tokyo 2020 Athletics: Barega wins thriller; Sable breaks national record but misses finalThe US team appealed and was reinstated and placed directly into the final. USA Track and Field did not give details of the reason for the appeal.The decision could give Allyson Felix a chance to win her record-setting 10th Olympic medal. She is currently tied with Jamaican Merlene Ottey for the most for a female Olympian.Felix ran for the Americans and won gold when the event made its debut at the world championships two years ago. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :