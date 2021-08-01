Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics badminton: Chen Yu Fei wins singles gold, beats Tai Tzu China's world number two Chen Yu Fei won the gold medal after her clash against Taiwan's Tzu-ying in a thrilling final that went to the brink on Sunday. Reuters 01 August, 2021 19:50 IST China's world's number two Chen Yu Fei took badminton women's singles gold, beating Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying 21-18, 19-21, 21-18. - AP Reuters 01 August, 2021 19:50 IST China's world number two Chen Yu Fei took badminton women's singles gold, beating Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying 21-18, 19-21, 21-18 in Sunday's final.Rio silver medalist India's PV Sindhu beat China's He Bing Jiao to bronze, winning 21-13 21-15.MORE TO FOLLOW.... Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :