Indian sailing team lands in Tokyo for Olympics

The Indian sailing team on Tuesday became the first from the country's contingent to arrive here for the Olympics which opens on July 23.

The pictures of the Indian sailing team comprising Varun Thakkar, Ganapathy Chengappa, Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan and their coaches arriving at the Haneda airport were put up by Sports Authority of India.

Nethra Kumanan will compete in the laser radial event, Vishnu Saravanan in laser standard class and the pair of Varun Thakkar and Ganapathy Chengappa in 49er class.

Prior to their departure for Tokyo on Monday, the sailors had been training in different countries across Europe, which were funded by the government's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

While Nethra was training in Spain, the duo of Thakkar and Ganapathy were preparing for the Games in Portugal. Saravanan was in Malta for his Olympics preparations.

Since they arrived here from Europe, they will not be facing the stricter restrictions imposed on the other athletes arriving from India in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

For the first time in history, a record four sailors will represent India at the Games. This is also the first time that the country will field sailors in three events. The sailing competition starts on July 25.