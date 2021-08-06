Tokyo Olympics Athletics: India's 4x400m relay team breaks Asian record but misses cut for final

The Indian 4x400m relay team set a new Asian record with a 3:00:25 effort and finished fourth in Heat 2 but couldn't advance to the final at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Tom Noah Nirmal, Rajiv Arokia and Amoj Jacob were the ninth fastest in the overall list and narrowly missed out on a spot in the final. Amoj Jacob ran an impressive anchor leg to help India pull ahead from sixth to fourth at the finish line.

READ: India women lose Olympic hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo

The first three in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final.

The earlier Asian record was in the name of Qatar which had clocked 3:00.56 while winning the gold in the 2018 Asian Games.