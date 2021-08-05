Tokyo Olympics, Canoe sprint: Totka of Hungary and Harrison of US win big

Hungary's Sandor Totka won the gold medal in the men's kayak single 200 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Italy's Manfredi Rizza took the silver medal, while Britain's Liam Heath claimed the bronze medal

Nevin Harrison of the United States won the gold medal in the women's canoe single 200 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe took the silver medal while Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan claimed the bronze.

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington won the gold medal in the women's kayak single 500 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Hungary's Tamara Csipes took the silver medal while Denmark's Emma Jorgensen claimed the bronze.

Australia's Jean van der Westhuyzen and Thomas Green won the gold medal in the men's kayak double 1000 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Germany's Max Hoff and Jacob Schopf claimed the silver medal while Czech Republic's Josef Dostal and Radek Slouf took the bronze medal.