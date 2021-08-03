Tokyo Olympics, Canoe sprint: Carrington, Kopasz and Cuba's Torres, Jorge wins gold

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington won the gold medal in the women's kayak single 200 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Spain's Teresa Portela took the silver medal while Denmark's Emma Jorgensen claimed the bronze medal.

On the other hand, the Cuban pair of Serguey Torres and Fernando Jorge won the gold medal in the men's canoe double 1000 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

China's Liu Hao and Zheng Pengfei took the silver medal while Germany's Sebastian Brendel and Tim Hecker claimed the bronze medal.

While, Hungary's Balint Kopasz captured the gold medal in the men's kayak single 1000 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Kopasz's compatriot Adam Varga claimed the silver medal while Portugal's Fernando Pimenta took the bronze.

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal won the gold medal in the women's kayak double 500 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Poland's Karolina Naja and Anna Pulawska claimed the silver medal while Hungary's Danuta Kozak and Dora Bodonyi took the bronze medal.