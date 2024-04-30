MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, April 30: Vishvanath, Akash and Preet storm into Asian U-22 Youth Boxing Championships 2024 semis

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Tuesday, April 30. 

Published : Apr 30, 2024 18:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Preet Malik (67kg) poses with the support staff after his win on Tuesday at Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024.
Preet Malik (67kg) poses with the support staff after his win on Tuesday at Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024. | Photo Credit: BFI
infoIcon

Preet Malik (67kg) poses with the support staff after his win on Tuesday at Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024. | Photo Credit: BFI

BOXING

Vishvanath, Akash and Preet storm into Asian U-22 Youth Boxing Championships 2024 semis

Indian boxers Vishvanath Suresh, Akash Gorkha and Preet Malik progressed into the men’s U-22 semi-finals with convincing victories at the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Reigning youth world champion Vishvanath (48kg) led the charge for India as he dominated Iran’s Hassani Seyedarsham in what turned out be a one sided-affair as he clinched a comfortable 5-0 win. Senior national champion Akash (60kg) followed the similar suit as he outclassed Ebadi Arman of Iran with an identical 5-0 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Preet (67kg) also didn’t take much time before finishing the bout with a Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) decision in the first round itself against Vietnam’s Nguyen Duc Ngoc.

Kunal (75kg), however, bowed out after losing 0-5 against Iran’s Mahshari Mohammad in the quarter-finals.

The U-22 semi-finals will be played on Saturday.

- Team Sportstar

  Indian sports wrap, April 30: Vishvanath, Akash and Preet storm into Asian U-22 Youth Boxing Championships 2024 semis
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

