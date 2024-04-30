Indian sports wrap, April 30: Vishvanath, Akash and Preet storm into Asian U-22 Youth Boxing Championships 2024 semis

BOXING

Vishvanath, Akash and Preet storm into Asian U-22 Youth Boxing Championships 2024 semis

Indian boxers Vishvanath Suresh, Akash Gorkha and Preet Malik progressed into the men’s U-22 semi-finals with convincing victories at the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Reigning youth world champion Vishvanath (48kg) led the charge for India as he dominated Iran’s Hassani Seyedarsham in what turned out be a one sided-affair as he clinched a comfortable 5-0 win. Senior national champion Akash (60kg) followed the similar suit as he outclassed Ebadi Arman of Iran with an identical 5-0 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Preet (67kg) also didn’t take much time before finishing the bout with a Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) decision in the first round itself against Vietnam’s Nguyen Duc Ngoc.

Kunal (75kg), however, bowed out after losing 0-5 against Iran’s Mahshari Mohammad in the quarter-finals.

The U-22 semi-finals will be played on Saturday.

- Team Sportstar