Olympics Diving: China's Shi Tingmao wins 3m springboard gold

China's Shi claimed her second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with victory in the women's 3 metre springboard diving on Sunday, becoming the second woman to retain both individual and synchronised titles at the Games.

Shi's victory enabled her to match compatriot Guo Jingjing's back-to-back double 3 metre springboard golds at the Athens and Beijing Olympics and was China's ninth consecutive gold in the individual event.

The 29-year-old, champion in both events at Rio and again in the synchronised event earlier in Tokyo, dominated the diving pool after taking control of the competition from the start and never giving up her position at the top of the leaderboard.

She finished with 383.50 points at the spectator-free Tokyo Aquatics Centre, more than 34 points ahead of her synchronised diving partner Wang Han in second.

Krysta Palmer took bronze with 343.75 to become the first American to claim an Olympic medal in the event since the nation came third at the Seoul Games in 1988.